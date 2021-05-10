ACG Wealth Sells 2,382 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ACG Wealth cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

COWZ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 788,014 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.