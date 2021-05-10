ACG Wealth Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,695,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $423.90. 171,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.