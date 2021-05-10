ACG Wealth Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,462 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

