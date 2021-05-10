ACG Wealth Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.88. 28,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.