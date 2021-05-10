ACG Wealth Buys 2,562 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 70.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.67. 72,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,001. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.