Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.53 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

