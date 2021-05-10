Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $109,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $292.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

