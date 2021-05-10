Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.53 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

