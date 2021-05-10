Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

