Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $17,179,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

