Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $2.35 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00790102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,326.53 or 0.09067535 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.