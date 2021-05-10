Absolute Software (ABST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

