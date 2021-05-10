Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Friday, March 19th.

