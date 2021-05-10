ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.