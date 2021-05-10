Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,521. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abcam by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Abcam by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

