A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

AOS stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

