A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 505.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.63 million and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,330.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

