$93.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $93.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.60 million to $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.