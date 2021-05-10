7,949 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.