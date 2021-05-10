7,542 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

