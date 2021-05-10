7,443 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

