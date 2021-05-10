70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.53 million.

Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

