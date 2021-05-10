$7.43 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.24 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $31.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNHI opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.