$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $26.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,763,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,583,336. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.