$636.62 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $636.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Copart has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

