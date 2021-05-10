55I LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,486. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.