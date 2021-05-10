55I LLC Acquires Shares of 339,580 Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 339,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.41. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

