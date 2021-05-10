$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. 124,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,858. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,628 shares of company stock worth $2,359,511 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

