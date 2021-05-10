$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce $52.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.25 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $224.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $247.88 million, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

