$52.37 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $52.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,061. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.