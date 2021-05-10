$453.20 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce sales of $453.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.60 million and the highest is $463.80 million. Herc posted sales of $368.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Herc stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $113.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

