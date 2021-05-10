4,474 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.