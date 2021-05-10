4,255 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.19 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.