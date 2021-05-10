41,577 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 178,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

