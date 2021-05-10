35,192 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

