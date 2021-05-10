337 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MODV opened at $150.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.