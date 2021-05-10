$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $130.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.89 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

