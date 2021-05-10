$291.79 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $291.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $276.58 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.