2,838 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.