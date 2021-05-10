24,353 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $123.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

