$219.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report sales of $219.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $912.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.25 million to $927.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.