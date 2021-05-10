$2.92 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $2.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 million to $4.16 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $40.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

