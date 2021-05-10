180 Degree Capital (TURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.29 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,297.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,340 shares of company stock worth $289,242 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.