$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $18.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CDXC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ChromaDex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

