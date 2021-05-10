$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $18.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.86 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 361,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,419. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $497.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.