$16.38 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post sales of $16.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.05 million to $16.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528. 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,245. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

