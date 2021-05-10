$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the lowest is $144.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,771. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

