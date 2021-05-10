14,135 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

