13,500 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 17,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,468. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

