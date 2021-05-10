1,336 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.